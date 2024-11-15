Details On WWE Signing Former NFL Player Trill Williams

Following a tryout over the summer, former NFL defensive back Atrilleon "Trill" Williams has reportedly signed with WWE, making his first appearance earlier this week on "WWE NXT." Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered some additional details on the 24-year-old and his athletic background.

After a standout high school football career, Williams played for Syracuse from 2018 to 2020, when he left college early to enter himself into the NFL draft. Williams went undrafted before being briefly picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He did not pass his physical and the Saints cut him, but Williams was soon picked up by the Miami Dolphins.

Though he was on the active roster for five games, Williams only played in the final game of the 2021 regular season, logging 18 snaps on defense and special teams but without making much of an impact. Williams then tore his ACL in the first preseason game of the following season, ending his NFL career.

His appearance on Tuesday's "NXT" was brief, with Williams seen in the background of a locker room interview segment involving Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Dion Lennox. Williams was spotted standing beside several other Performance Center trainees before walking away as a frustrated Lexis King took a seat beside them.

Williams was also one of the faces featured in a picture posted to WWE NXT's X page, highlighting the latest crop of recruits to join the team. Also pictured are Lance Anoa'i, who reportedly signed with WWE earlier this month, and Hayley "Haze" Montoya, sister of Barstool content creator Hannah Montoya.