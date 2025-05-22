Absent WWE Star Apollo Crews Offers Injury Update On Torn Pectoral

Apollo Crews hasn't been seen on television since the January 24 edition of "WWE SmackDown," when he tore his left pectoral muscle during a singles match with Johnny Gargano. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has actively participated in rehab, and on Wednesday, he took to social media to share an update on his recovery status.

"Been crushin the rehab. Feeling good. I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I'm over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work. @carbondietcoach keeping me on top of my nutrition."

There's currently no timeline for Crews' WWE return, but severe pectoral muscle injuries have typically sidelined wrestlers for six to twelve months in the past. Although the 37-year-old has been on the blue brand for the last year, he's only competed in 11 televised matches, with WWE often finding the best use for him in dark matches or during house shows. Before being affiliated with "SmackDown," Crews was sent back down to "WWE NXT" in 2022 with hopes of revitalizing his character. Thankfully, the 10-year WWE veteran impressed, as his second run with the developmental brand is highly regarded as one of his best stints with the company, especially after his unforgettable matches with the likes of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. Hopefully once Crews makes a full recovery, WWE will utilize his character in a much better capacity going forward.