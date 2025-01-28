WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured After Recent Match

Following the news that Dakota Kai recently suffered a concussion and JD McDonagh had to be hospitalized following his match on last night's "WWE Raw," it appears that the promotion is dealing with yet another injury. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez shared that Apollo Crews was hurt during his match against Johnny Gargano on last Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

As of now, details on the alleged injury are sparse, though it was noted that Crews could be seen tending to his shoulder area following the match. Alvarez was critical of the fact that all three of the recently-injured wrestlers finished their scheduled match rather than cutting things short so they could be seen by a doctor. While co-host Dave Meltzer said that wrestlers are always going to opt to push through the match, Alvarez shared his belief that the company should step in.

Meltzer noted that there are doctors at ringside who have the power to call off the match at any point. However, it almost never happens, and Meltzer claimed that the doctors are reluctant to make that decision because there would be "hell to pay," though he did not specify if the call would anger Paul "Triple H" Levesque or someone else.

Crews has been with WWE since 2015 and debuted on the main roster the following year. Though he's never been heavily pushed, he is a former WWE Intercontinental and WWE United States Champion. Crews also garnered praise for his return run in WWE NXT several years back, with memorable matches against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and more.