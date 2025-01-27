WWE Raw Star Reportedly Out Of Action Due To A Concussion

A former contender for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship is reportedly on the shelf due to an injury. According to PWInsider, "WWE Raw" star and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has been diagnosed with a concussion ahead of the Royal Rumble and will remain out of the ring until she clears the company's concussion protocol.

Kai last competed alongside IYO SKY against Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark last week on "Raw." The week before that, she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Women's IC title tournament. Kai defeated Stark, Baszler, and Katana Chance in the tournament to get her shot at the gold. Kai had just returned to "Raw" from a knee injury that required surgery on her right meniscus in November, appearing as a surprise in a six-woman tag team match alongside SKY and Kairi Sane.

Kai was on the shelf for nearly a year after suffering a torn ACL in a tag match in May 2023. When she returned in March ahead of WrestleMania 40, she turned on former Damage CTRL leader Bayley in her first match back, and realigned herself with SKY and Sane. Kai was initially released by WWE in April 2022, but appeared alongside Bayley in her return to the company at SummerSlam that year.