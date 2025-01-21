WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/20 - Drew McIntyre Takes On Seth Rollins, Bayley Squares Off With Nia Jax & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 20, 2025, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

Drew McIntyre will be going one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the first time since Night Two of WrestleMania 40 when the former dethroned the latter as World Heavyweight Champion. The two men along with CM Punk came face-to-face with one another in a tense verbal confrontation as they all declared their intentions to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

After "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that she has been signed as the newest member of the brand due to the transfer portal, Bayley will be competing in her first televised match on Monday nights as she goes head-to-head with longtime rival Nia Jax. Bayley and Jax have had their fair share of issues with one another over on "SmackDown" due in large part to the fact that Jax had dethroned Bayley as WWE Women's Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion last week when she defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Tonight, she will be appearing for the first time since with something on her mind to share. Speaking of Kai, she will be joining forces with her Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY as they square off with two members of Pure Fusion Collective.

As the WWE Universe continues to voice their disdain for them after they had some choice words for their former stablemate Big E. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day will be in tag team action tonight against opponents who have yet to be named. Elsewhere, after a successful WWE debut in which he emerged victorious over Chad Gable, Penta will be returning to action tonight against another opponent who has yet to be announced.

Additionally, Jey Uso will be making an appearance on tonight's show before he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this coming Saturday. WWE Hall of Famer JBL will also be making his return to WWE programming, as will Sami Zayn after his win against The Miz last week.