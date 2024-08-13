WWE Says Dakota Kai Suffered A Knee Injury, Will Require Surgery

Dakota Kai is unfortunately no stranger to knee surgery in her career, and it appears she's headed for another one, as per "WWE Raw" commentary. Kai, who was attacked last week by Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark — a group now known as The Pure Fusion Collective — needs surgery for a torn meniscus in her right knee.

It's unclear when the injury actually took place, but Kai hasn't wrestled a match since July 27 at the WWE SuperShow live event in Tokyo, Japan, where she and IYO SKY defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She was slated to take on Deville on last week's "Raw," having laid down the challenge the week prior, but was seemingly written out of that match by the backstage attack and replaced by her Damage CTRL ally SKY, who emerged victorious. On Monday's episode, Kai was nowhere to be found while SKY and Io Shirai competed against Baszler and Stark in a No. 1 Contenders' match for The Unholy Union's women's tag titles, a match that ended in a no contest when the champions attacked both sides.

Kai suffered a torn ACL in the same knee last year and only returned to action in February. Damage CTRL has been plagued by knee problems in 2024, with Asuka still recovering from her own injury with no timeline for her return having been announced.