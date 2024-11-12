Dakota Kai Returns On WWE Raw, Gets Six-Woman Tag Win Alongside Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL scored a victory over Pure Fusion Collective's Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in six-woman tag team action on "WWE Raw," and were able to do so thanks to the surprise return of Dakota Kai. Kai required surgery after a knee injury in August, and was written on TV at the hands of the group. Kai was initially suspected to be out of action for eight to 10 weeks. Kai suffered the injury on the same leg where she tore her ACL last year, only returning to the ring in February of this year.

Kai was tagged in to the match to take on Baszler as the second half of it kicked off following a commercial break. Baszler dodged a big move in the turnbuckle from Kai, who took out Deville instead. Baszler put her in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring as Stark kept the rest of Damage CTRL in check. The match broke down for a moment, with everyone fighting in the ring. Kai missed another move on Baszler, who locked in the Coquina Clutch, but Kairi Sane got the tag to save Kai. In the end, it was IYO SKY who hit a moonsault and pinned Baszler for the victory.

Damage CTRL is still missing one member, with Asuka recovering from an injury. She reportedly suffered the injury prior to WrestleMania 40 on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." A date for her return has not been announced.

