WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured During Latest Episode

It hasn't always been the smoothest road to WrestleMania 40, with plans involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns changing a few times, while an injury to CM Punk also led to an audible regarding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Now, another injury has emerged to potentially throw a monkey wrench into WWE's plans for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

PWInsider reports that Asuka, one-half of the Women's Tag Champions with Kairi Sane, suffered an injury to her knee on "SmackDown" this past Friday night. The news will not come as a huge shock to viewers, as Asuka could be seen limping during the closing angle of "SmackDown," where she, Kairi, Dakota Kai, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY attacked Bayley following the latter's match against Kai.

Asuka was subsequently pulled off the road this weekend, as a precaution, and is expected to undergo medical tests to determine the severity of the injury. At this time, it remains to be seen whether Asuka will be able to wrestle through the injury, or if she will be forced to take significant time off. It would be Asuka's second notable injury in three years, after she was forced to miss 9 months of action from July 2021 to April 2022 due to an arm injury.

While no match had been announced for Asuka and Kairi at WrestleMania, it was expected that the duo would put their titles on the line on either Night One or Night Two of the event. Should Asuka be forced to miss significant time, she would become the second WWE women's star forced off of Mania this year due to injury, joining Charlotte Flair, who suffered an injury wrestling Asuka back in December and is expected to be out till later this year.