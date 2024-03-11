Video: WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares Clip Using Belt Squat Machine In The Gym

Though she has now missed nearly three months due to injury, Charlotte Flair has kept herself busy, documenting her rehab across her social media platforms. That continued this morning, with Charlotte giving fans another glimpse on her road to recovery. Taking to X, Charlotte posted a video of her using a belt squat machine at an Orlando, Florida gym. The video showed Charlotte doing nine squats at the machine, going slowly to start, before picking up speed as she continued with her reps.

As noted, Charlotte has been working relentlessly to recover ever since she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee following a spot gone wrong during a match with Asuka on a December episode of "SmackDown." The injury, which occurred just before Charlotte signed a new contract extension with WWE, required her to receive surgery, which she got in early January.

Just days after the procedure, Charlotte started rehab exercises on her knee and has steadily increased her workload since, which has included knee bending exercises, working out at the WWE Performance Center, and doing leg exercises with a medicine ball. The 16-time WWE Women's Champion noted in February that rehab had been going so well that she was believed to be ahead of schedule regarding her recovery.

Despite that, no firm timetable has been set for when Charlotte will be able to return to the ring. Before her update in February, it was believed that her recovery would take at least nine months, keeping her out of action until the fall. Even with her advanced recovery time, it's believed Charlotte will miss WrestleMania 40 this April, only the second time she's been unable to work the event.