WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares Video Of First Day Of Rehab Following Knee Surgery

On December 8, 2023, Charlotte Flair wrestled Asuka on "WWE SmackDown." The pair have wrestled each other numerous times over the course of the last five years, including most notably a classic match at WrestleMania 34 for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Title in their first-ever singles bout. Unfortunately for "The Queen," her December 2023 "SmackDown" encounter with Asuka received a great deal of the buzz as well. During the course of their most recent match, Flair injured her left knee. According to a report from PWInsider, Flair tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus, as a result of that bout.

Just two days ago, the seven-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion and six-time "Raw" Women's Champion revealed in a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she would relentlessly work over the course of "the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you've ever seen." Last night, "The Queen" provided another update.

In her post on X, Flair is seen in a short video with her left knee wrapped in a bandage. The video shows Flair extending her leg before bending it back down in the opposite direction in what is likely an assessment of her current range of motion on what she has captioned as being her first day during her recovery.

Day 1: moving my knee for the first time 🏔️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6a7Znhzp4g — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2024

If the estimate of Flair's road to recovery is accurate, that means that she will most likely miss competing at WrestleMania for only the second time since she has been a member of WWE's main roster.