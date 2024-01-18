Photo: WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares Pic From Rehabbing Injured Knee

Charlotte Flair is only two weeks post-op, and she's already rehabbing her knee.

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion reportedly suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a "WWE SmackDown" match against Asuka on December 8. The injury occurred when Flair took a nasty spill off the top rope before the match ended abruptly. She later had surgery on January 4 in Birmingham, Alabama, and it seems that "The Queen" is already hard at work on her recovery.

Flair took to social media on Thursday, January 18, to show off a photo of her working out on a treadmill at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can check it out embedded below:

WWE previously announced that Flair is expected to be out of action for nine months. If that timeline remains accurate, it would likely put her back in action post-SummerSlam 2024. As a result, she will unfortunately miss WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Flair's 2023 was rather busy as she walked into the year fresh off of a return where she shockingly dethroned Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. She went on to lose the title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 in a match regarded as one of the best of the year.

From there, Flair stayed in the title chase for most of the year by challenging Asuka and IYO SKY for the gold. In her second-to-last match, Flair competed in WarGames for the first time when she teamed with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi to defeat Damage CTRL.