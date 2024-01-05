WWE Star Charlotte Flair Undergoes Surgery, Vows To 'Eventually Conquer Again'

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of "WWE SmackDown," and "The Queen" took to X to share a photo from her recent surgery with a message.

In her post, Flair noted that she is ready to "conquer again" and in nine months she will be coming back "the best version of the Queen" fans have ever seen, and thanked her family, friends, and fans for their positive messages. The 14-time WWE Women's World Champion also shared how she was happy that she got to be the "good guy" for once because of the various fan interactions at live events.

Family, Friends & Fans, THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I've ever... pic.twitter.com/ygNiKm5sui — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was among those who sent their well wishes as well as teasing a "deathmatch" with the "WWE SmackDown" star.

"GET WELL SOON!!!!! You're a Warrior....and don't forget our Deathmatch," wrote Ray.

Her current injury is the first major injury that she has had in her 12-year WWE career. In the past, Flair has taken career breaks, such as in 2022, when she was away from WWE television for over seven months. During that time, she married former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. After she lost the WWE Women's title — then simply known as the "SmackDown" Women's title — to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, she took a few months off, returning to the promotion in June.

A few weeks ago, Flair reportedly signed a contract extension with WWE, which is rumored to be a multi-year deal.