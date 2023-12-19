Another Top Star Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE

2024 may end up being one of the biggest years in terms of wrestling free agency, even as WWE attempts to keep as many of their wrestlers off the market as possible. Word emerged yesterday that the promotion locked down both Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to long-term deals, and it appears WWE has now moved quickly to lock down one of their top stars in the women's division.

Fightful Select reports that Charlotte Flair has agreed to a contract extension with WWE, something that had first been speculated about by WWE Hall of Famer Madusa on her podcast. While the exact length of the deal is unknown, the deal is believed to be a multi-year contract and will keep the 16-time WWE Women's Champion in the promotion for years to come. It is also believed Charlotte's deal is the first extension to occur during the TKO era, with her signing occurring prior to the Mysterio's respective extensions.

Charlotte's new deal is a bright spot during a rough period, after the WWE star injured her leg during a match with Asuka weeks ago. Charlotte is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL, and is expected to be out of action for at least 9 months.