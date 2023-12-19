More Details On Rey And Dominik Mysterio's New WWE Deals

Yesterday, it was reported that "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio had inked new deals with WWE. While speaking on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" show, veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer confirmed that the father-son duo had signed long-term extensions. It was speculated that the Mysterios had penned new five-year deals, but Meltzer was unsure if that information was correct in Rey's case. WWE is reportedly attempting to tie down other current top stars to long-term contracts.

Rey, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, initially joined WWE in 2002 after previously working for ECW and WCW. After quickly winning over the WWE fans and capturing various titles, including the WWE Championship, Rey left the promotion in 2015 following the expiration of his contract. He returned to WWE in 2018 after working on the independent scene. A few years later, Rey and his son, Dominik, became the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history. However, in 2022, Dominik turned on his father and sided with The Judgment Day, which ultimately led to a match between the Mysterios at WrestleMania 39. Rey is currently out of action after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Meanwhile, after making numerous appearances for WWE throughout his childhood, Dominik made his WWE debut at SummerSlam in 2020, losing to Seth "Freakin" Rollins in singles action. Notably, that match took place behind closed doors during the COVID-19 pandemic era. Since joining forces with The Judgment Day, the two-time "WWE NXT" North American Champion has become one of the most despised villains on the WWE roster.