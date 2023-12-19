Huge Update On Rey Mysterio's Contract Status With WWE

Rey Mysterio is an industry icon and one of the most legendary luchadors to ever step foot in a WWE ring. It seems that he plans to continue his historic WWE run, as Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mysterio has re-signed with WWE.

The Hall of Famer's contract announcement came mere hours after reports of his son Dominik's contract renewal were posted. The father-and-son duo have a strained relationship, which culminated in a match at Wrestlemania earlier this year. Mysterio was most recently seen at ringside for Dominik's "NXT" North American Championship match against Dragon Lee, where he escorted Lee to the ring and remained to support him.

Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and has been a mainstay on WWE programming ever since, apart from a late-career return to the indies from 2015 to 2018. His most memorable moments include his 2006 Royal Rumble victory and subsequent world title win at WrestleMania 22; he would go on to be world champion twice more. He's also held tag title gold in WWE, as well as the Cruiserweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship — he was US Champion as recently as earlier this year after defeating Austin Theory for the title in August.

Mysterio is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, but his contract renewal practically guarantees that his WWE career is far from over.