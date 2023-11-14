WWE's Rey Mysterio Reveals He's Undergone Surgery

Rey Mysterio experienced yet another betrayal this week on "WWE SmackDown," after Santos Escobar turned on him following some tension between Escobar, Mysterio, and fellow LWO member Carlito. Unfortunately, it appears Mysterio won't have a response for Escobar's turn just yet, as the lucha libre legend will be taking a bit of time off.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Mysterio took to Facebook to reveal that he had undergone surgery on his right knee, posting a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped up. Mysterio declared that the surgery was successful, and said that revenge against Escobar would be on the horizon, going as far to tell Escobar in Spanish that he would pay.

When Mysterio will be able to make Escobar pay is unclear, as Mysterio didn't disclose how serious his knee injury had been or how much time he will miss because of it. While Mysterio has enjoyed a long career despite his high-risk style, the 49-year-old luchador is no stranger to knee issues, having had surgery several times on his left knee over the course of his career.