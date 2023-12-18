Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal

WWE has reportedly locked down one of its biggest young stars to a long-term extension: Dominik Mysterio. PWInsider is reporting that the company and Mysterio reached an agreement about a month ago, with one source indicating the deal will keep Mysterio in WWE for at least another five years.

After making several appearances in his adolescence, Mysterio made his official wrestling debut with the company in 2020, facing Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at that year's WWE SummerSlam. His father, Rey Mysterio, is a longtime WWE veteran, first signing with them in 2002, shortly after the downfall of WCW.

Dominik's involvement with the company in his youth first revolved around a storyline between his father and Eddie Guerrero. The two men would eventually face one another at SummerSlam 2005 in a ladder match, forced to battle for a briefcase containing custody documents. Several years later, Dominik would get involved again when CM Punk threatened the Mysterio family — an angle that will likely see some greater payoff soon. Punk's first match back in WWE is set to be against Dominik in less than two weeks, albeit at a live event.

Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and his "mami" — Rhea Ripley. Mysterio and Ripley have become particularly close over the last year or so, often accompanying one another to the ring for matches.

Until recently, Mysterio was the "WWE NXT" North American Champion. The young competitor lost the championship to Dragon Lee at WWE NXT Deadline earlier this month. It was his second reign with the title and, before that, Mysterio had previously held the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship alongside his father.