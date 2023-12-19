WWE Reportedly Looking To Sign More Top Stars To Long-Term Deals

Dominik and Rey Mysterio recently signed new deals with WWE, signaling the company's desire to lock down its top stars to long-term contracts. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained that the promotion is looking to extend the tenures of other top stars before they can speak to AEW and other promotions.

"They're [WWE] obviously very happy because they signed both of them," Meltzer stated. "Both of them could have waited until free agency, and at that point, they could have gotten probably a giant offer from AEW and a giant offer from WWE. But obviously, WWE really made it worth their while, which was what I was told is that they are going to. They were looking at long-time deals with greatly increased compensation for the guys because they don't want free agents right now."

The contracts of several top WWE talents are expected to expire in 2024. These names reportedly include Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Elsewhere, AEW star MJF could become a free agent next month, meaning that next year could theoretically see some big-name defections between America's two top promotions unless their respective stars agree to sign new contracts in the foreseeable future.

Of course, WWE will be keen to lock down more big-name stars while the company negotiates new media rights deals. "WWE Raw" is up for sale to the highest bidder, and having mainstream names on the roster won't hurt the promotion's chances of getting a good deal.

