Injury Update & WWE Return Timeline For Rey Mysterio Following Surgery

The past week hasn't been a great one for Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer was betrayed by Santos Escobar Friday evening on "WWE SmackDown," throwing the LWO into a bit of upheaval. But then he also found himself sidelined to take care of an issue with his right knee, undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Mysterio had been suffering from a torn meniscus in his right knee for over three months. The surgery will put the lucha libre legend on the shelf for six to eight weeks, putting his return on a timetable for late-December or early-January. Mysterio opted to work at less than 100% in order to wrestle Logan Paul at Crown Jewel; Paul defeated Mysterio during the show to capture the WWE United States Championship. That then set in motion the angle with Escobar, with the turn coming off as rushed as a result.

A feud with Escobar is expected upon his return, but it may wind up incorporating several other talents. A group vs. group program, with Escobar and his crew taking on Mysterio and partners of his own, is the likely scenario to play out. The teams will stem from the LWO splintering, with Escobar's Legado de Fantasma partners — Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde — siding with him, while Mysterio will be backed by Carlito. Where Zelina Vega would come down in the equation is still up in the air.