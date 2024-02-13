WWE's Charlotte Flair Provides Injury Update, Says She's 'Ahead Of Schedule'

Back in December, Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a "WWE SmackDown" match against her long-time rival Asuka after she took an unfortunate spill from the top rope that led to her landing awkwardly on her head and leg. The expected recovery was around the nine-month mark, but Flair has already shown on social media that she's working hard to get back as soon as possible.

"I'm six weeks out Thursday, I'm ahead of schedule and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring," she told CNBC. "Especially with all the excitement of "Raw" going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15." Flair has been posting regular videos online of the different exercises she has been doing, and "The Queen" was backstage at the recent Royal Rumble premium live event helping her husband, Andrade El Idolo, prepare for his return to the company.

However, her current focus is simply on getting back into the ring herself, clearly targeting a potential 15th Women's Championship, which would continue her efforts to tie her father's record. While Flair says she is presently ahead of schedule, there is still no specific timetable for her return to the ring, and it isn't expected to be anytime soon due to the severity of the injuries.

