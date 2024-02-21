Video: Charlotte Flair Shares Rehab Clip As She Prepares For WWE Return From Injury

For the first time in three years, and only the second time in the last eight years, Charlotte Flair isn't factored into WrestleMania season, instead finding herself on the shelf recovering from an injury. Even still, the former 15-time Women's Champion is doing all she can to get back into the ring as soon as possible. Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Charlotte posted a video of her doing rehab exercises on her left knee. She further noted that she was now 7 weeks into her recovery, which she had previously stated was ahead of schedule.

Charlotte was injured back on December 8 during a "SmackDown" match against Asuka, which saw the WWE star tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a scary fall off the top rope. She would undergo surgery in early January and began rehab shortly thereafter. Since then, Charlotte has tirelessly worked towards recovery, including working out at the WWE Performance Center, while updating fans on her progress along the way. While no firm timetable for a return has been set, it was initially believed Charlotte would miss at least 9 months before returning to the ring, though her recovery being ahead of schedule could move things up.

Charlotte's time off has coincided with the return of her husband, Andrade, to WWE. The luchador rejoined the promotion in January after a several-year stint, making an appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Several vignettes focusing on Andrade have played over the last several weeks on "Raw," suggesting he will be appearing on the red brand for the foreseeable future.