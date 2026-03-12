Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For IYO SKY Heading Into WrestleMania 42

Just one year ago, IYO SKY walked out of WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Women's World Championship and a ton of momentum after her, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair delivered what many felt was the best match of the weekend. Now, however, SKY finds herself on the outside looking in for WrestleMania 42, having lost the Women's World Title months ago. In addition, her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Ripley has one of the biggest matches lined up for Mania, having secured a WWE Women's Championship match against Jade Cargill following her victory in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

But all hope is not lost regarding SKY making one of Mania's two nights. Bodyslam+ reports that SKY is currently scheduled to be part of the big event, wrestling in a one on one match against Asuka. Like other WrestleMania plans, however, the situation is fluid, as there's plenty of "internal support" regarding WWE adding Kairi Sane to the match in order to make SKY vs. Asuka a three-way match.

SKY, Sane, and Asuka were formerly stablemates in Damage CTRL, though their alliance ended in September when Asuka and Sane betrayed SKY only two months after SKY dropped the Women's World Championship. SKY feuded with Sane and Asuka for months afterward, eventually aligning with Ripley to win the Women's Tag Team Championships from the duo in January.

Since then, however, SKY hasn't interacted with either Sane or Asuka in ring. While the two were both part of the #1 Contender Gauntlet for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on "Raw," they were not in the ring at the same time, as SKY was eliminated before Asuka entered the match. The separation of the two sides is said to be by design on WWE's part, in order to give the rivals space before ramping it up against during WrestleMania season.