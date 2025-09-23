Asuka And Kairi Sane Attack Rhea Ripley, Turn On IYO SKY After WWE Raw Main Event

The Kabuki Warriors have now officially turned their backs on IYO SKY. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," a loss to Rhea Ripley in the show's main event officially sent Asuka over the edge, and after a brutal post-match attack on Ripley and an emerging SKY, Asuka and Kairi Sane left the building, concretely heels.

After weeks of aggressive words with Asuka, Ripley looked to settle her differences with the former WWE Women's Champion in the ring. The two had a hard back and forth fight that brought out the best in Asuka's submission game and pushed Ripley's powerhouse abilities to their limit. In the match's final moments, the wily Asuka pressured a ringside Sane to strike Ripley. Sane, while initially hesitant, ultimately swung at "The Eradicator," just to have her fist caught. Any extension of mercy from Ripley to Sane was interrupted by Asuka, who took advantage of the distraction with a Hip Attack attempt. Ripley dodged, and Asuka's blow sent Sane crashing to the floor. Ripley capitalized on the chaos with a flash-pin for the win, and while Ripley earned her victory on paper, she soon became subject to a violent beat-down.

Asuka wasted no time misting Ripley after the bell. While blue venom streaked down Ripley's face, Sane finally succumbed to peer pressure, and began bludgeoning Ripley. SKY came to break up the beatdown, and for a moment, it seems that SKY had managed to reconcile with the irate Asuka. SKY's embrace with her old friend, however, turned into her undoing, and Asuka mercilessly struck SKY with a Spinning Back Elbow. Sane flattened SKY with an Asuka-assisted Insane Elbow to end the show.

The turn comes after weeks of infighting between The Kabuki Warriors and SKY. Moments before the betrayal, Asuka criticized SKY for her recent Wrestlepalooza loss in a tense backstage segment.