Bayley Wins WWE Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Face AJ Lee For Women's IC Title Next Week

Bayley is the new number one contender for AJ Lee's Women's Intercontinental Championship after surviving five other women in a gauntlet match on "WWE Raw." IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile competed in the bout to get a shot at Lee next week on the red brand.

SKY and Valkyria started off the match. SKY hit Valkyria with a back breaker, followed by a meteora in the corner, but Valkyria met her on the ropes when SKY attempted the Over the Moonsault. Valkyria fought hard, but SKY hit her with a big kick to down her and connected with the moonsault to advance in the gauntlet.

Rodriguez was out next, and she caught SKY's attempt at a suicide dive. The Judgment Day member nailed SKY with a huge shoulder tackle in the ring and sent her flying. SKY got Rodriguez down with a hurricanrana, followed by a missile dropkick and meteora, but when she went for the moonsault, Liv Morgan was there to distract her. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer ran out to take out Morgan, and while Rodriguez was distracted, SKY pinned her with an inside cradle.

An enraged Rodriguez beat down SKY on the outside and hit her with a Tejana Bomb on the ring apron. That allowed for the next competitor, Nile, to get a quick pin on SKY to eliminate her from the match. The next woman out was Bayley and Nile got the upper hand as Bayley stared down at her former friend, SKY, on the floor.