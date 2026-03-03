WWE Women's IC Champion AJ Lee Issues Challenge To Locker Room, Contender's Match Set

After dethroning Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in her first singles match in over 10 years, new Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee issued a challenge to the women's locker room on "WWE Raw." In a celebration promo segment in the ring, Lee declared to the Indianapolis, Indiana crowd that she was going to be a fighting champion.

Lee said that she had mentioned wanting to get her hands on multiple stars in the locker room when she returned to WWE back in September, and she figured now that she had some gold, the women she originally wanted to face during her comeback would now want a piece of her, too. She said she wasn't waiting until WrestleMania 42 to defend the title, and issued a challenge to any woman in the locker room to step up and face her if they think they're championship material.

Later in the night, it was revealed via a graphic that next week's episode of "Raw" will feature a number one contender's gauntlet match to determine who will face Lee first. Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile will compete in the match.