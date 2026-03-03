WWE Raw Results 3/2 - Intercontinental Championship On The Line, Roman Reigns & CM Punk Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 2, 2026, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time ever since dethroning John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025 as he defends against Penta. Penta emerged victorious against Los Americanos' El Grande Americano on the February 16 episode of "Raw" to secure his spot in tonight's match.

After retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday, CM Punk will be putting his title on the line once again at WWE WrestleMania 42 against Roman Reigns. Before Punk and Reigns meet at the April 18 and April 19 Premium Live Event, they will both be making an appearance on tonight's show with things on their minds to share.

Speaking of WrestleMania 42, 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan chose to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship during last Monday's edition of "Raw" during a meeting between the two women and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill that ended with Morgan blindsiding Vaquer with an attack. Following such, Morgan will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Additionally, GUNTHER will be facing Dragon Lee as the latter continues to seek his retribution against the former and blindsided him with a handful of attacks over the past few weeks for retiring his former tag team partner AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble on January 31.