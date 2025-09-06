Chicago Comes Unglued As AJ Lee Returns To WWE For First Time In 10 Years On SmackDown

AJ Lee officially made her return to WWE after 10 years out of the ring to come to the aid of her husband, CM Punk, who was being terrorized yet again by Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The "WWE SmackDown" crowd in Chicago came unglued for Lee, who skipped out to the ring to confront Lynch and jump into the arms of her husband, seemingly confirming the rumors the couples will be teaming up to take each other on at Wrestlepalooza.

Prior to Lee coming out, Rollins appeared in the crowd to introduce his wife. She got on the microphone and ran down all of Chicago's sports teams (other than Rollins' Bears) and Punk's music hit. Punk told Lynch it wasn't about her, it was about her coward husband, and he was going to give her the chance to walk away. Lynch started smacking Punk around as he mentioned people who could help him out, like his sister in the crowd and Rhea Ripley.

Punk got out of the ring to avoid any more of Lynch's strikes all while she kept running him down. Punk said that this was the situation he wanted to avoid, because he would never put his hands on a woman, but he knew someone who will. That's when Lee's music hit.

She skipped down the ramp and around the ring. She sat on the ropes to "holy s***" chants from the crowd and stared down the champion. Lynch went after her, but Lee caught her with a spear. After a big slap, Lynch escaped the ring and retreated with Rollins, who had made his way down ringside. Punk got in the ring with his wife, and she jumped into his arms. The show went off the air with the couples staring each other down, with the Chicago crowd delighted to see Lee once again.