Where Has AJ Lee Been Since She Left WWE?

The return of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is the talk of the professional wrestling world right now after rumors turned into reports of her return to WWE, a company she left more than a decade ago. Lee is married to CM Punk, who returned to the company himself at Survivor Series 2023 after walking out in 2014, leading to his wife's departure the following year. Punk's feud with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and now, his wife, Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, has WWE fans awaiting the arrival of Lee.

Punk further fueled those rumors on "WWE Raw" following Clash in Paris when he told Lynch, who repeatedly slapped him in the face after hitting him with a low blow at the premium live event, that she would be "sorry she ever put her hands on him." At the PLE, Punk also gestured to a fan in the crowd with a sign asking for the return of his wife to the ring. Punk asked "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce where "WWE SmackDown" would be taking place on Friday, and coincidentally, the blue brand will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, where Punk and Lee reside.

The husband and wife duo are reportedly set to take on Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first PLE on ESPN's new streaming service, and WWE's own Shop possibly spoiled the return. In a possible automated response to a fan, the WWEShop account on X, in a since-deleted post, replied to a fan and said they intend to have Lee's merchandise available for purchase by Wrestlepalooza.

Lee hasn't been idle since retiring from WWE in 2015, however. She is a successful comic book writer and has even broke into the acting world alongside her husband. She was such a beloved trailblazer in her time in WWE, fans are hanging on to every rumor and hint they can get about the star's return.