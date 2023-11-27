More Backstage Details On CM Punk's Return To WWE At Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk made his third return to wrestling in three years over the weekend at the end of Survivor Series, making a surprise comeback to WWE, which he acrimoniously departed from nine years ago. Since then, details have begun emerging on how quickly Punk's WWE deal came together and some of the backstage reaction to him being back in the fold.

But according to Fightful Select, most WWE Superstars were not made aware of Punk's arrival and, as such, a number of talents are set to have conversations with WWE upper management about his addition to the locker room. In particular, they'll be looking for assurances from management regarding Punk's past behavior and how he'll affect the current dynamic going forward.

However, concerns about Punk — who exited AEW under rancorous circumstances — and his effect backstage may be a bit overblown. The reaction to his re-integration in WWE is said to have been tepid by other talent, similar to how AEW wrestlers felt when he returned to help launch "AEW Collision" after being away for several months. There previously had been word of some expressing no interest in working with him if he was to show up — and potentially consider asking for a release of their own — but so far nothing of the sort has materialized. Things very much appear to be holding in a wait-and-see pattern as WWE and Punk acclimate to each other once again and hope that this new arrangement works out for the best.