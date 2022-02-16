Former three-time WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, joined Freddie Prinze Jr. on this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network.

A hot topic that Freddie Prinze Jr. was keen to discuss was AJ’s involvement with WOW – Women of Wrestling. Lee is currently signed as an Executive Producer for the brand. She provided more details about when we can expect to see WOW in the future and what inspired her to join.

“So we’ll actually be shooting pretty soon, I think we’re maybe 60 days out, so it’s getting kinda close,” AJ Lee revealed. “We’re gonna be in syndication in the fall of 2022. Please check wowe.com for your local listings. It’s also on the CWC app and Pluto app. But you know, what really inspired me to join WOW, was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity and women in front of the camera in every capacity.

“And, to me, I love wrestling. I never stopped loving wrestling and this was the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now [as a writer] and what I have a passion for now. ”

AJ Lee also disclosed that she has had some offers to return to the ring, but ultimately, she felt the desire to compete again in the squared circle was absent.

“Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I’ve just never been ready for that,” AJ said. “I’m not sure like physically that something like that the fires there, but the art of it, that’s always been there.”

It was announced that AJ Lee had signed with WOW in October 2021, alongside the promotion announcing that they had signed into a multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS. Not only will AJ be working behind the scenes, but she will also be providing color commentary for the all-woman shows.

