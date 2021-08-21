On last night’s AEW Rampage, CM Punk made his return to wrestling by opening the show to a huge pop from the Chicago crowd. While in the ring, he spoke to the fans about his hiatus from wrestling and what his immediate plans are in AEW.

Those plans include facing Darby Allin at All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

There have been plenty of reactions to Punk’s comeback, including one from his wife, AJ Mendez (fka WWE’s AJ Lee).

On her Instagram story, AJ posted a photo of Punk in the ring and their dog, Larry, sitting by the TV. With a crying ice cream bar emoji, she wrote, “proud of papa.”

Fans in attendance were lucky enough to receive free ice cream bars with special “Best in the World” wrappers. The wrappers have been selling for around $50 on eBay.

AEW has already announced Punk’s next appearance happens this Wednesday on Dynamite.