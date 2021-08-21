During tonight’s AEW Rampage it was announced CM Punk’s next appearance will be at this Wednesday’s Dynamite from the UMW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As noted, Punk made his big return to wrestling on tonight’s show. Punk’s first match has been announced as he’ll face Darby Allin at All Out on September 5.

AEW also sent out a press release that said:

“The following statement was released today by CM Punk, through AEW President and GM Tony Khan of All Elite Wrestling in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back.'”

Below is the updated Dynamite card:

* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy

* CM Punk makes his first Dynamite appearance