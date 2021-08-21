CM Punk made his much anticipated AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Punk cut a promo and immediately announced his first AEW match. Punk will face Darby Allin on Sep. 5 at All Out.

Many AEW stars reacted to Punk’s debut. Some stars like Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa had quick reactions like a fire emoji or a “holy [poop emoji]” for Thunder Rosa.

Tay Conti simply tweeted out a Vince McMahon confused look GIF. Chuck Taylor tweeted out, “Always nice to add another former IWA Mid South champion to the team.”

Evil Uno tweeted out, “Evil Uno is co-workers with CM Punk.” Vickie Guerrero posted a picture with her and Punk backstage and tweeted, “My night was better than yours!!! This man is special to our family!! ⁦”

Along with getting a photo with Punk, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker wrote, “Hey #Chicago, thanks for giving him the #Brittsburgh welcome. #AEWRampage @CMPunk”

AEW officially announced Punk’s signing, and there was a press release where Punk said, “I’m back.” On Punk’s contract, Punk reportedly worked on a multi-year deal.

CM Punk is set to appear this Wed. Aug. 25 on Dynamite. Make sure to check out our live coverage of Dynamite at 7 PM ET. You can view the mentioned tweets below:

