Several WWE Superstars seemingly reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Friday night.

Although none of them directly mentioned Punk or AEW, the likes of MVP, Omos and Keith Lee shared their excitement via Twitter shortly after Punk stepped out to thunderous cheers at the United Center in Chicago.

Earlier in the day, SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks also seemed to indicate that she was excited for Punk’s AEW debut when she tweeted, “I’m really happy for today.”

Punk will return to the squared circle for the first time in seven years at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. During his AEW debut promo, Punk challenged Darby Allin to a match. Allin accepted the challenge via video message.

You can see the tweets below:

Professional wrestling can be SO awesome. — MVP (@The305MVP) August 21, 2021

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!! — Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) August 21, 2021

Pro Wrestling is wild. I love it. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 21, 2021