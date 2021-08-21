CM Punk made his return to wrestling on tonight’s AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Fans cheered loudly as he proclaimed, “I’m back.” Punk didn’t waste much time when it came to looking for his first challenger — calling out Darby Allin.

From the rafters, Allin and Sting looked on as Punk spoke about Allin’s toughness and eagerness to find danger. Punk said that there was nothing more dangerous than wrestling him, especially in Chicago, the site of All Out on September 5.

After Rampage went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan, Allin, Sting, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley spoke to the live crowd. Allin kept his comments short while accepting Punk’s off for a match at the upcoming PPV.

“I’m gonna keep this very brief,” Allin began. “This f—ing company changed my life. And after All Out, everybody will know my name. CM Punk — it’ll be an honor.”

AEW has already announced Punk will be on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.