CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The show also featured Jurassic Express advancing in the Tag Title Eliminator, Jade Cargill winning in dominant fashion and Jon Moxley in the main event against Daniel Garcia.

A big brawl ensued with Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin and Sting standing tall. After the show went off the air, those stars and AEW President Tony Khan addressed the United Center crowd.

Moxley was the first to speak, and he said, “I have main evented every building from Singapore to Timbuktu to Tabor, MI, but I got to say, I say it over and over a million times every time I come through Chicago, there’s no better crowd in the world. There’s no better audience in the world!

“I’m not trying to suck anybody’s d*ck. I mean this! I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I don’t give a sh*t if it’s the All State Arena, the Sears Center, the United Center. I don’t care if it’s the Episcopalian bingo hall down the street. Chicago is the place for wrestling fans!”

Moxley then told the fans to cheer louder and wanted everyone “from Stamford to Orlando” to hear the United Center. The crowd went wild and broke out in an “AEW” chant. Kingston was then handed the mic, and the crowd chanted Kingston’s name.

Kingston thanked the Chicago crowd and had them cheering for Sting and Allin, who Kingston called “the future of this great sport.” Kingston also called AEW “the promotion of the future. The promotion that will carry professional wrestling forward.” The crowd broke out an “A-E-dub” chant.

Kingston then introduced Khan who entered into the ring from the back. Khan thanks the fans.

“This means the world to me that you all trust us. You all bought all bought a ticket without a single thing being announced on this show,” Khan pointed out. “This show sold out before we announced one thing because of your trust in us, because you believed in AEW! Thank you! Thank you! Please keep trusting us. Please keep trusting us because I promise you this is all just the beginning. Thank you very much.”

Khan then hands the mic to Sting. Sting gives the crowd a woo.

“It feels really good to be back here in Chicago,” Sting stated. “I can remember way back when when we were second-class citizens. We suddenly became world-wide phenomenon. We were the talk of the town. I remember rappelling from this ceiling all the way down to the arena. I didn’t plan on coming back myself, but Tony Khan gave me a call, and I couldn’t say no. And I’m glad that I came back, and I believe that AEW is already first-class citizens. The AEW universe is all first-class fans, and I’m not saying that for the ‘cheap pop’ either. I really mean what I’m saying. Thank you Chicago! It’s showtime!”

You can view what Allin had to say by clicking here. The promos can be viewed below: