Jurassic Express defeated Private Party via pinfall to advance to the finals of the four-team AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy will find out their next opponents on Wednesday when Lucha Bros. meet Varsity Blonds on Dynamite.

The winner of the finals then gets to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks inside a steel cage at All Out on September 5.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall