CM Punk and AEW kept their word and handed out ice cream bars to fans who attended Friday’s AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago.
As seen in the videos and photos below, fans were handed out ice cream bars on their way out of the arena.
From the photos, it appears fans were given Chocolate Covered Vanilla Bean ice cream bars which came in a special CM Punk “Best in the World” packaging.
Punk ended off his AEW debut promo by stating that since a lot of people have waited patiently for his return to pro wrestling, they would be rewarded with ice cream bars at the end of the night.
You can see photos and videos below:
Thanks for the ice cream @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/7yougpXRKB
— Abe Kanan (@abekanan) August 21, 2021
I got one of the CM Punk Ice Cream bars from #AEWRampage #theFirstDance
– @Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/cxecj4qUvB
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 21, 2021
CM Punk wasn’t lying about the ice cream bars, don’t let your dreams be dreams people. pic.twitter.com/JtBl1QglTP
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 21, 2021
they weren’t joking about the ice cream bars 🤣 #AEWRampage @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/jpSwQBOpXJ
— Erica Lee (@heyitsericalee) August 21, 2021
We finally got our Ice Cream Bars.
Thank you, @CMPunk.#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/iizvSLnRTP
— Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) August 21, 2021
We actually got ice cream bars. @CMPunk is a legend #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/vkevJgqkXI
— Kyle (@2SweetKyle) August 21, 2021
Ice cream bars for everyone at the @UnitedCenter tonight, courtesy of @CMPunk!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fqYaRxSDaQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021