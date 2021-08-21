CM Punk and AEW kept their word and handed out ice cream bars to fans who attended Friday’s AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago.

As seen in the videos and photos below, fans were handed out ice cream bars on their way out of the arena.

From the photos, it appears fans were given Chocolate Covered Vanilla Bean ice cream bars which came in a special CM Punk “Best in the World” packaging.

Punk ended off his AEW debut promo by stating that since a lot of people have waited patiently for his return to pro wrestling, they would be rewarded with ice cream bars at the end of the night.

You can see photos and videos below: