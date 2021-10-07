The “WOW: Women of Wrestling” promotion is returning former WWE Divas Champion AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) on commentary. WOW World Champion The Beast and former champion Tessa Blanchard will lead the roster.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group announced a new multi-year distribution deal with WOW today. The women’s wrestling promotion is owned by Los Angeles Laker owner Jeanie Buss, and created by David McLane.

New episodes of WOW will launch in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022, according to a press release issued to us tonight. ViacomCBS has already secured 160 markets for the show, representing 70%of the United States via licensing agreements with deals that include CBS-owned-and-operated stations and the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Previous WOW seasons are expected to begin airing on CW Seed and Pluto TV this December.

AJ will provide color commentary on each broadcast, but will also serve as Executive Producer, along with Buss. WOW creator and founder McLane is the Executive Producer of production, along with two-time Emmy winner Nick Staller. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series in the United States and internationally.

“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” Buss said in the press release. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a significant global footprint for WOW and expand our diverse, world-class content portfolio,” said Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “This series offers audiences unique, compelling and creative entertainment that features female ‘superheroes’ in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business. Both in the U.S and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the marketplace.”

Tessa had been WOW World Champion from the February 15, 2019 episode until dropping the title to The Beast on the November 23, 2019 episode. It was announced last summer that WOW and AXS TV had parted ways, and the series went on a hiatus, until now.

Stay tuned for more on WOW. Below are a few photos from the WOW press conference held this evening in Los Angeles, including footage of AJ speaking, and a shot of Tessa and The Beast facing off:

