CM Punk Friendship Bracelets Are Back In WWE Shop, But With Key Difference

CM Punk has had many summer's devoted to him over the course of his career, which makes it fitting that 2024 was yet another Summer of Punk. Only this time, it was less the "Summer of Punk" and more the "Summer of Punk's bracelet." The item became a driving force in the feud between Punk and Drew McIntyre, even playing a pivotal role in the matches the two had at SummerSlam and Bash in Berlin.

And while the original bracelet was destroyed, by McIntyre, last week on "Raw," fans can now get their own version. Available now on WWEShop is the CM Punk Friendship bracelet, which fans can purchase for $9.99. Like the original bracelet, the beads are made up of the colors of the flag of Punk's hometown, Chicago, Illinois. A key difference from the original is the bracelet only feature's Punk's name, whereas the original featured the name's of AJ Lee, Punk's wife, and Larry, Punk's dog.

The reason for this may be related to the fact that WWE had previously made the bracelet available for purchase on Monday, only to then quickly pull it from WWEShop. It's believed this occurred after the maker of the original bracelet, a woman named Victoria, claimed on social media that WWE had put the replica bracelets up for sale without her knowledge. The situation led to a brief back and forth between Victoria and McIntyre.

With Bracelet-gate now a thing of the past, Punk and McIntyre can get back to focusing on their feud, which finally appears set to end next month at Bad Blood. There, Punk and McIntyre will collide in a Hell in a Cell match, Punk's first Cell match since the fall of 2013, and McIntyre's first since 2021, where he was defeated by Bobby Lashley.