WWE's Drew McIntyre Explains Motivation In Taking CM Punk's Bracelet

The heated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk shows no signs of being resolved any time soon, or at least before this weekend ends, as the two are set to battle in a four corner strap match at Bash in Berlin. But while the rivalry once focused on McIntyre injuring Punk at the Royal Rumble and Punk seeking revenge by screwing McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Championship, it quickly became more about Punk's charm bracelet made by his wife, AJ Lee, which McIntyre stole months ago.

Advertisement

The incorporation of the bracelet into the storyline has been polarizing to some fans, especially since Punk was so consumed by it at SummerSlam that it ultimately led to McIntyre scoring a victory over him. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. promoting his acting debut in "The Killer's Game," also staring former WWE star Dave Bautista, McIntyre explained his motivation behind taking Punk's bracelet. While McIntyre doesn't care much for the object itself, because of the apparent emotional significance it has towards Punk, it has become an effective tool for McIntyre's psychological warfare against his rival.

"He just wears it everywhere," McIntyre said. "He's clearly got some weird emotional attachment to a piece of trash and he hurt me in ways that I haven't gone into detail about during the first run I had with WWE and it caused my career to be adversely affected, it caused me emotional pain. So I want to cause him as much emotional pain as possible because the physical pain's easy. I tore his tricep without even trying. So imagine [what] I'm going to do to him on Saturday."

Advertisement

"The Killer's Game" will be released on Friday, September 13.