CM Punk Vs. Drew McIntyre In Classic Stipulation Match Added To WWE Bash In Berlin

A week after whipping Drew McIntyre with his own belt on "WWE Raw," giving him an idea for their upcoming match at Bash in Berlin, CM Punk hit the ring carrying a leather strap and announced to the Ft. Lauderdale crowd that he talked to "Raw" GM Adam Pearce and, unless McIntyre was against the stipulation, that showdown would indeed be a Strap Match. McIntyre quickly came out to the stage and accepted Punk's challenge before saying that he couldn't wait that long and wanted to throw down with Punk right then and there before recalling several of their previous encounters and Punk's antics therein, which gave him pause.

Advertisement

Punk offered to willingly hand over the strap to McIntyre, if he agreed to return the bracelet he stole from him, to which McIntyre simply said no, making a reference to both former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee as well as Punk's dog Larry, saying that, symbolically, those two were happier with him than they'd ever be with Punk. The segment ended with Punk saying that in the match, McIntyre should be concerned because of being attached to Punk rather than the other way around.

Punk competed in a Samoan Strap Match in WWE in 2009, defeating Umaga at Extreme Rules, and famously competed under similar stipulations while in AEW, beating MJF in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022. McIntyre also has Strap Match experience, albeit in a losing situation, having fallen to Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules 2022.

Advertisement