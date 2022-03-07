During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, AEW star CM Punk revealed that his Dog Collar Match against MJF was “a love letter” to WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

“Why am I creating these moments? It’s a love letter to Roddy Piper,” Punk said. “During my career, I had a couple of good Dog Collar Matches with some good people. It just kinda made sense to tell the story.”

Piper was part of the first-ever Dog Collar Match in pro wrestling history, against Greg Valentine at NWA’s Starrcade 1983. Later in the scrum, Punk pointed out the mutual admiration he and MJF share for Piper.

“I love Roddy Piper, I don’t think that’s a secret,” Punk said. “MJF loves Roddy Piper, too. I think it’s important that while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of pro wrestling.”

When asked if he had any more Dog Collar Matches left in his pro wrestling career, Punk admitted he’d rather not shed as much blood again.

“Hopefully not,” Punk laughed. “They’re hard. I think Dog Collar Matches are stupid dangerous, I’m happy that I still have all my teeth. They’re very brutal. It’s hard for fans to understand truly how brutal they are. I think most people have been punched in the face once or twice in their lives, so they can kinda relate to that. But having 10-20 feet of loggers chain attached to your neck – it sucks.”

Punk won Sunday’s brutal match thanks to an assist from Wardlow, who seemingly turned on MJF.

