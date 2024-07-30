Bully Ray Explains How Drew McIntyre Could Have Spiced Up WWE Raw Segment

For almost all of 2024, the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has captivated WWE fans, from the time McIntyre injured Punk during the Royal Rumble match to Punk's successful attempts at keeping McIntyre from winning, or holding, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But with only days to go before their match at SummerSlam, the room has gotten a bit crowded, as Punk and McIntyre now find themselves dealing with familiar rival Seth Rollins, who will serve as the match's special guest referee.

Last night on "Raw," the three shared the ring again for a long segment to open the show, where Rollins' attempts to explain how he'd call the match as referee turned into a three way argument. The segment fell flat for both Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca, who expressed annoyance over it on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning. Later, while discussing the segment again, the two-time Hall of Famer explained what direction he felt the segment should've taken instead of the argument and McIntyre spitting at Punk.

"What would've hit home a hundred times more than a spit in the face is if when Drew held up the bracelet, he broke it right in front of Punk's face," Bully said. "It's a tiny little bracelet held together by a string with a couple little beads on it that has Punk's wife's name on it and his dog's name on it. Drew can snap it in an instant. Can you imagine if he held it up and snapped it right in front of him? That speaks volumes. That would've done a lot more than spitting in the face. Because spitting in the face, we're used to seeing. This, with the bracelet, would've been a unique situation. The people would've been like 'Oh my god. Oh my god.'"

