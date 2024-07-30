Bully Ray Shares Annoyance At WWE Raw Segment

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" marked the red brand's final stop on the road to WWE SummerSlam, which airs live on August 3. As such, the show kicked off with a segment meant to hype one of the biggest matches on the SummerSlam card – CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins positioned as the special guest referee. Rather than raising his excitement for the match, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed that the respective segment emerged as a source of annoyance.

Advertisement

"It was annoying as f*** listening to those three grown men bicker," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "'Bap, bap, bap, bap. I hate you. No, I hate you. No this, no that.' Oh, shut the f*** up already and fight. But that's the problem with the segment. Last night, I took to social media immediately and I said the segment was meh, and the crowd's not responding."

According to Ray, the crowd's silence came in response to Rollins' opening reminder that Punk and McIntyre were barred from physically engaging with one another, or else their SummerSlam match would be canceled. With that reminder, Ray notes that the sense of urgency, or rather the tease of a physical confrontation, was effectively erased, thus diminishing the intrigue of the Punk-McIntyre-Rollins promo faceoff.

Advertisement

"You have immediately taken the wind out of my sails [with Rollins' warning] as a fan," Ray said. "You have now told me I have no reason to get excited or amped up because I might get an opening show brawl, pull-apart fight, a DDT, something. Nothing is going to happen, because if something does happen, the match is called off and we know the match is not going to be called off for SummerSlam. So basically, you've told me as a fan, you told me, sit down, shut up and listen to our verbiage."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.