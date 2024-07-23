CM Punk Vs. Drew McIntyre (With Seth Rollins As Referee) Official For WWE SummerSlam

Out since January after suffering a torn triceps tendon in the Royal Rumble, CM Punk has managed to remain impactful while rehabbing, if only by costing Drew McIntyre time and again all the while. Now cleared for in-ring competition, Punk vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam was made official on "WWE Raw" by General Manager Adam Pearce, with none other than Seth "Freakin'" Rollins tabbed to keep the peace as special guest referee for the match.

After exchanging pleasantries with the Green Bay, Wisconsin crowd, Punk announced that he'd recently met with his surgeon and officially got cleared before wasting no time in calling out McIntyre and taping his fists in preparation for a fight. While McIntyre came out to answer the challenge, he showed no interest in getting his hands on Punk right away, saying that the showdown between the two of them was "way bigger than Green Bay." With that, Punk exited the ring and made a beeline for McIntyre, only to be held off by security before Pearce came out to make the match official.

Citing a "referee problem," Pearce then brought out Rollins, who said he thrived on chaos and was looking forward to putting both McIntyre and Punk in their places. As Punk and McIntyre stared each other down from opposite sides of the ring, Rollins stood between the two, singing and dancing to his theme song, and laughing in each of their faces as the segment concluded.

