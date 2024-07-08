Drew McIntyre Suspended, CM Punk Fined Due To Their Actions At WWE Money In The Bank

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has come down heavily on CM Punk and Drew McIntyre following their brawl at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

At Saturday's show, McIntyre, who won the men's Money in the Bank match earlier in the night, cashed it in on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who was facing Seth Rollins. The match was changed to a triple threat match, where, during the match, Punk appeared out of nowhere and attacked the Scotsman, even choking him with a cable. An irate McIntyre ambushed the Money in the Bank post-show, going as far as elbowing Pearce.

Ahead of this week's "Raw," the brand's GM fined both Punk and McIntyre and suspended the latter indefinitely for laying his hands on him.

"The elephant in the room — everybody saw what happened at Money in the Bank and after. As a result, after careful consideration, I'm hereby fining both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre an undisclosed amount for their actions. Furthermore, due to putting his elbow in my teeth, I'm hereby officially suspending Drew McIntyre indefinitely. More to come tomorrow night live on 'Raw,'" said Pearce.

Punk had last appeared on the June 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown" in his hometown of Chicago, where he was assaulted by McIntyre and left bloodied by the Scottish star. "The Second City Saint" got his revenge on McIntyre at Money in the Bank, sticking to his promise of never allowing McIntyre to win a world title. Punk, who hasn't wrestled since the 2024 Royal Rumble, could be nearing a return as he revealed in the post Money in the Bank presser that he feels good and is raring to go after recovering from his triceps injury.