Video: Drew McIntyre Causes Havoc Following WWE Money In The Bank

The 2024 WWE Money in the Bank event took Drew McIntyre on a metaphorical rollercoaster ride. Opening on a high by capturing the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, McIntyre's night later came to a sudden and dramatic drop as he left without the briefcase and without the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The latter, of course, can be attributed to CM Punk, who thwarted McIntyre's cash-in by launching a surprise attack on him. In response, a now irate McIntyre demanded that Punk meet him face-to-face on the premium live event post show.

"Punk, I know you're in the building!" McIntyre shouted. "I want you to stay in the building. You're gonna come out here, you're gonna run your mouth, so get out here. I want you right now! I know where your family lives."

As McIntyre's rage-filled outburst continued, WWE referees attempted to calm him down, only to be met with a pair of shoves. "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce tried to defuse McIntyre's temper next by moving "The Scottish Warrior" away from the panel table. Unphased, McIntyre nailed Pearce in the face with his elbow. This move prompted then "WWE SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett to step between Pearce and McIntyre, and issue McIntyre a stern reminder.

"Listen to me. You hit him again, your career is over and then you're never getting Punk," Barrett said as he guided McIntyre to the backstage area.

WWE Money in the Bank marks the second time within a three week span that Punk has cost McIntyre a massive opportunity. Earlier this year, Punk also notably screwed McIntyre out of a title match at WWE Backlash, and paved the way for Damian Priest to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

