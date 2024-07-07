CM Punk Provides Health Update Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

After sustaining a torn triceps at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event, CM Punk revealed that his projected recovery time ranged from about six to eight months. At the time of WWE SummerSlam on August 3, Punk will have surpassed that six-month mark. With that in mind, the former WWE Champion recently provided an update on his health, as well as his long-awaited return to the ring.

"I like to keep people in suspense," Punk said at the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference. "I will say that I feel great and I'm ready to go, and there are things in place to protect me against myself that I maybe wish were in place ten years ago, but we don't need to talk about the past. [I'm working with] great personnel, great facilities. I'm busting my ass to get back, if I can steal what John [Cena] was talking about, for the fans ... I've been working very hard to rush the rehab and come back. Everyone behind me has supported it, but they've also been like, 'We're not in a hurry,' and I love that."

While the date of Punk's official in-ring return remains in a state of suspense, he has seemingly been cleared to take part in some physical spots, the latest of which took place at the Money in the Bank premium live event. In a continuation of his ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre, Punk thwarted McIntyre's Money in the Bank cash-in by beating him down at ringside, and later, striking "The Scottish Warrior" with the very title he was looking to regain — the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. As a result, Damian Priest pinned McIntyre and retained the title.

