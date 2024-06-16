WWE Star CM Punk Explains Why He Feels 'Animosity' Toward Drew McIntyre

There is certainly no love lost between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, as both performers have been open about the dislike they feel for each other. While speaking at the WWE Clash at the Castle post-show press conference, Punk said that he doesn't care that McIntyre injured him at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but he does have an issue with the Scotsman being happy about it.

"The animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it; now I'm going to prey on him. He's never going to be a champion here as long as I live, not as long as we're on the same brand, not as long as we're in the same company, as long as there's air in my lungs... I promise you he is never going to be a champion again."

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 saw Punk cost McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. Despite being adamant to thwart the Scotsman from achieving success moving forward, however, he hopes that he remains fit and healthy enough to compete.

"I hope Drew McIntyre is 100 percent after that grueling match. I will never wish another athlete suffers an injury that costs the what they love to do and that puts food on their table for their family, so no animosity towards Drew for the injury."

Punk provided an injury update following Clash at the Castle, revealing that he's expecting to be cleared soon. As such, fans can probably expect to see him and Punk take their rivalry to the next level in the coming months.